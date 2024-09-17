Plasma 6.2 Beta in KDE neon Testing Edition
Back from the fun of Akademy in Würzburg we can now get to the important task of testing Plasma 6.2 beta. It’s now in KDE neon testing edition which we build from the Git branches which will be used to make the 6.2 final release in 2.5 weeks time. Grab it now or if you don’t have a machine to install it on you can try the Docker images using the simple command `neondocker -p -e testing`.