Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

GNU Linux-Libre 6.11 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers

Based on the just-released Linux 6.11 kernel branch, the GNU Linux-libre 6.11 kernel is here to clean up the AMDGPU isp, tn40, rtl8192du, cs40l50, rt1320, and pcie-rcar-gen4 drivers, as well as new AArch64 (ARM64) devicetree files.

MX Linux 23.4 Released with Linux Kernel 6.10, Based on Debian 12.7

Almost four months after MX Linux 23.3, the MX Linux 23.4 update is here based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12.7 “Bookworm” operating system release. This means that most of the packages, including the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel, have been updated to the versions from Debian Bookworm’s repos.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 15th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Linux Kernel 6.11 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Linux 6.11 include a new driver subsystem to enable support upstream for Bluetooth/WLAN chips on Qualcomm platforms, getrandom() support to vDSO on x86 systems adding a new kind of mapping to mmap(2) that lets the kernel zero out pages anytime under memory pressure, virtual CPU hotplug support for AArch64 (ARM64) ACPI systems, and a new mechanism to create interrupt domains.

LinuxGizmos.com

GENESYSM-ADN6: A 3.5″ SubCompact System with Triple 2.5GbE LAN Ports

AAEON has introduced the GENESYSM-ADN6, a fanless 3.5″ SubCompact System designed for edge computing. Powered by Intel Core Processor N-series CPUs, it offers a compact, efficient solution for sectors like smart retail, industrial automation, and edge gateways. The system features strong connectivity, including three LAN ports with Intel Ethernet Controller I226 for 2.5GbE networking.

Milk-V DuoModule Eval Board with RISC-V Core, 8051 Core, and Linux Support

The Milk-V DuoModule 01 Evaluation Board offers a versatile platform for evaluating the Duo Module 01, featuring Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and eMMC storage. It enables developers and makers to prototype solutions using the SG2000 SoC, with open-source documentation to streamline development.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 17, 2024

folders in diagram

 
 





Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
MX Linux 23.4 Released with Linux Kernel 6.10, Based on Debian 12.7

  
MX Linux 23.4 has been released today as the newest ISO snapshot in the MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series of this lightweight Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for everyday use.

 
TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen3 Linux Laptop Launches with AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

  
German-based Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today the 3rd generation (Gen3) of the TUXEDO Gemini 17 Linux-powered laptop with updated components.

 
Linux 6.11

  
Sunday afternoon here in Vienna, and 6.11 is out

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 15th, 2024

  
The 205th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 15th, 2024.


  
 


 
Lilbits: Furi FLX1 Linux smartphone, Tile’s new Bluetooth trackers, and Haiki OS R1 Beta 5

  
The Furi FLX1 is a $499 smartphone from with a 6.6 inch FHD+ 120 Hz IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 50MP primary camera

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
The 5 best Linux distributions for students - from middle school to college

  
Linux distros are ideal operating systems for educational environments for multiple reasons

 
Plasma 6.2 Beta in KDE neon Testing Edition

  
Back from the fun of Akademy in Würzburg we can now get to the important task of testing Plasma 6.2 beta

 
This Week in KDE Apps

  
Welcome to the first post in our "This Week in KDE Apps" series! You may have noticed that Nate's "This Week in KDE" blog posts no longer cover updates about KDE applications

 
Redox OS is the fastest Linux distro I've tested, and you should try it despite what it's missing

  
If you want to get a glimpse of what the future of operating systems could look like, Redox OS is a great place to start

 
The Linux file system structure explained

  
If you're new to Linux, knowing how the file system is laid out will alleviate some confusion

 
Games: Steam, Anti-Cheat (Rootkit), Anomaly Agent, and More

  
9 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Secure Boot-neutering PKfail debacle is more prevalent than anyone knew

  
The debacle was the result of non-production test platform keys used in hundreds of device models for more than a decade

 
FreeBSD 13.4-RELEASE Announcement

  
FreeBSD is an operating system used to power modern servers, desktops, and embedded platforms

 
GNU Linux-Libre 6.11 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers

  
The GNU Linux-libre project announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.11 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android launcher developers team up in bid to get Google to fix the experience

 
Germany’s Sovereign Tech Fund Injects €688K into Samba

  
SerNet secured €688,800 in funding from Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund to boost Samba's security, scalability, and functionality

 
today's leftovers

  
Ubuntu, Fedora, and BSD

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Programming related picked, many about Python

 
Software: Rclone, PDFsam, pgmoneta, and More

  
Some free/libre software news

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
some hardware picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
8 Of The Best MMORPGs To Play On Linux (Via Steam)

  
Because sometimes you just want to get away from Windows.

 
Enable KDE Plasma 6 Style Floating Bar in Ubuntu 24.04

  
This tutorial shows how to enable floating top panel in Ubuntu 24.04

 
Linux dev swatted and handcuffed live during a development video stream - perps remain unidentified

  
a 25-year Free and Open Source Software developer

 
MX Linux 23.4 Released, Here’s What’s New

  
MX Linux 23.4 "Libretto" released, bringing bug fixes, kernel 6.1, app updates, and more. Based on Debian 12.7 "Bookworm."

 
5 Things I Learned From The Arch Linux Distro Switch

  
Arch Linux could be your next step in the Linux journey. Here, I highlight, what I experienced with the change

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion

 
Review: PorteuX 1.6

  
The most recent new-to-me distribution I have tried is PorteuX, a member of the Slackware Linux family

 
today's howtos

  
a few more technical posts

 
Kdenlive 24.08.1 released

  
Kdenlive 24.08.1 is out and we urge all to upgrade

 
Shotcut 24.09 Video Editor Brings Fixes for Major New Bugs, Improvements

  
Shotcut 24.09 was released today as the latest stable version of this versatile, free, open-source, and cross-platform video editing software written in Qt using MLT (Multimedia Authoring Framework).

 
VirtualBox 7.1 Released with Qt 6 GUI, Wayland Support for Clipboard Sharing

  
Oracle released today the final version of the VirtualBox 7.1 open-source and cross-platform virtualization software, a major update that introduces a revamped UI and new features.

 
Milk-V DuoModule Eval Board with RISC-V Core, 8051 Core, and Linux Support

  
The Milk-V DuoModule 01 Evaluation Board offers a versatile platform for evaluating the Duo Module 01

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
and some TCO story

 
today's howtos

  
first batch for the week

 
Deepin 23 GNU/Linux Released with Download Links, Mirrors and Torrents

  
Congratulations to Deepin Developers for the official release of Deepin OS 23

 
Games: Microsoft-Centric Propaganda, Steam Deck SteamOS 3.6.13 Beta and Board Games

  
Some gaming centric news

 
Many Anniversaries [original]

  
Many anniversaries lately

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Programming picks

 
Fedora, KDE, Games, and More

  
today's leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
only 4 for now, plus criticism

 
Security: YARA 4.5.2 Release and "Linux" FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt)

  
Blaming everything on "Linux"

 
Linux Kernel 6.11 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

  
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.11, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.

 
Ubuntu Prompting Client is Here to Make Snap Apps Safer

  
Prompting Client is the latest security effort for snap software, and acts as a companion to the new desktop Security Center app

 
Niri 0.1.9 Unveils Enhanced Workspace and Window Management

  
Niri 0.1.9, the scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor, now features IPC event streams, on-demand VRR, NVIDIA flicker fixes, and more

 
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, GNU/Linux Matters, GNU World Order, The Linux Link Tech Show, and More

  
4 new episodes

 
Akademy 2024 Reports

  
3 more Akademy 2024 reports

 
Microsoft's Systems Collapsing Again (Amid Mass Layoffs Every Month)

  
as usual

 
Debian, Openwashing, and Windows TCO

  
today's leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
afternoon batch of howtos for today

 
Pacman 7.0 Required Manual Intervention for Local Repositories

  
Attention Arch users, Pacman 7.0 has just landed in stable Arch's repos

 
Immich 1.115 Allows Manual Linking of Live Motion Photos

  
Immich 1.115 self-hosted photo and video backup solution addresses backlog issues and introduces improved album management

 
enhancd – next-generation cd command

  
enhancd is an enhanced cd command integrated with a command line fuzzy finder based on the UNIX concept

 
This week in Plasma: 6.2 beta release!

  
Technically Akademy isn’t part of Plasma, but most of KDE’s movers and shakers were here in Würzburg for Akademy 2024 this week

 
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux

  
via Invidious

 
Scheduled Maintenance Ahead [original]

  
Our uptime since the migration has been good

 
Perl Programming Picks

  
from perl.org (latest)

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles