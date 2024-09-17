Free and Open Source Software
ff - manage favourite folders - LinuxLinks
ff is a command-line tool to manage favorite folders, creating an alias, to be used via shell directly with the cd command.
This is free and open source software.
gtrash - trash CLI manager - LinuxLinks
gtrash is a trash CLI manager that fully complies with the FreeDesktop.org specification.
Unlike rm, gtrash moves files to the system trash can, enabling easy restoration of important files at any time.
If you usually use rm in the shell, gtrash can serve as a substitute.
This is free and open source software.
SafeCloset - keep your secrets in password protected files - LinuxLinks
SafeCloset keeps your secrets in password protected files. SafeCloset is designed to be convenient and avoid common weaknesses like external editing or temporary files written on disk.
A closet is stored in a file that you can backup, keep with you on an USB key, etc. A closet contains drawers, each one is found and open with its own password. A drawer contains a list of (key, value). Values are texts in which you can store a code, a password, comments, a poem, some data, etc. A drawer can also contain deeper crypted drawers.
This is free and open source software.