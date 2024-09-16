Best Free and Open Source Software

Compared to traditional techniques of exchange between an object-oriented language and a relational database, ORM often reduces the amount of code that needs to be written. It standardizes interfaces reducing boilerplate and speeding development time. Advocates of ORMs claim they increase productivity, improve application design, reuse code and maintain the application over time. On the other hand, ORM suffers the disadvantage of the abstraction obscuring what’s happening in the code. And over-use of ORM software can produce poorly designed databases.

There is a good range of Python-based ORM software available. Here’s our verdict summarized in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.