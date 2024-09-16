Tux Machines

Milk-V DuoModule Eval Board with RISC-V Core, 8051 Core, and Linux Support

The Milk-V DuoModule 01 Evaluation Board offers a versatile platform for evaluating the Duo Module 01, featuring Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and eMMC storage. It enables developers and makers to prototype solutions using the SG2000 SoC, with open-source documentation to streamline development.

ODROID-M2 Leverages RK3588S2 SoC and Supports LPDDR5 Memory

The ODROID-M2 builds on the success of the Hardkernel ODROID-M1 series, offering enhanced computing power for industrial embedded systems. Powered by the RK3588S2 SoC, the ODROID-M2 provides significant improvements in both processing power and memory performance.

Best Free and Open Source Software

Linux dev swatted and handcuffed live during a development video stream - perps remain unidentified

  
Kdenlive 24.08.1 released

  
Shotcut 24.09 Video Editor Brings Fixes for Major New Bugs, Improvements

  
Shotcut 24.09 was released today as the latest stable version of this versatile, free, open-source, and cross-platform video editing software written in Qt using MLT (Multimedia Authoring Framework).

 
VirtualBox 7.1 Released with Qt 6 GUI, Wayland Support for Clipboard Sharing

  
Oracle released today the final version of the VirtualBox 7.1 open-source and cross-platform virtualization software, a major update that introduces a revamped UI and new features.

 
Linux 6.11

  
Deepin 23 GNU/Linux Released with Download Links, Mirrors and Torrents

  
Congratulations to Deepin Developers for the official release of Deepin OS 23

 
Many Anniversaries [original]

  
Ubuntu Prompting Client is Here to Make Snap Apps Safer

  
TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen3 Linux Laptop Launches with AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

  
German-based Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today the 3rd generation (Gen3) of the TUXEDO Gemini 17 Linux-powered laptop with updated components.

 
This week in Plasma: 6.2 beta release!

  
Enable KDE Plasma 6 Style Floating Bar in Ubuntu 24.04

  
This tutorial shows how to enable floating top panel in Ubuntu 24.04

 
MX Linux 23.4 Released, Here’s What’s New

  
MX Linux 23.4 "Libretto" released, bringing bug fixes, kernel 6.1, app updates, and more. Based on Debian 12.7 "Bookworm."

 
5 Things I Learned From The Arch Linux Distro Switch

  
Arch Linux could be your next step in the Linux journey. Here, I highlight, what I experienced with the change

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Review: PorteuX 1.6

  
The most recent new-to-me distribution I have tried is PorteuX, a member of the Slackware Linux family

 
today's howtos

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Games: Microsoft-Centric Propaganda, Steam Deck SteamOS 3.6.13 Beta and Board Games

  
Today in Techrights

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Fedora, KDE, Games, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Security: YARA 4.5.2 Release and "Linux" FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt)

  
Linux Kernel 6.11 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

  
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.11, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.

 
Niri 0.1.9 Unveils Enhanced Workspace and Window Management

  
Niri 0.1.9, the scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor, now features IPC event streams, on-demand VRR, NVIDIA flicker fixes, and more

 
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, GNU/Linux Matters, GNU World Order, The Linux Link Tech Show, and More

  
Akademy 2024 Reports

  
Microsoft's Systems Collapsing Again (Amid Mass Layoffs Every Month)

  
Debian, Openwashing, and Windows TCO

  
today's howtos

  
Pacman 7.0 Required Manual Intervention for Local Repositories

  
Immich 1.115 Allows Manual Linking of Live Motion Photos

  
Immich 1.115 self-hosted photo and video backup solution addresses backlog issues and introduces improved album management

 
enhancd – next-generation cd command

  
enhancd is an enhanced cd command integrated with a command line fuzzy finder based on the UNIX concept

 
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux

  
Scheduled Maintenance Ahead [original]

  
Perl Programming Picks

  
Today in Techrights

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Fedora Family / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  
Free Software Funding, Education, and More

  
Firefox Nightly and SpiderMonkey Newsletter

  
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, RISC-V, and more

  
News on the hardware side

 
antiX, Ubuntu, and GNOME

  
Kernel Space: eBPF Summit, Linux Plumbers Conference, "Linux and open-source documentation is a mess" (According to SJVN)

  
today's howtos

  
Security and Windows TCO

  
Tumbleweed – Review of the week for two weeks

  
Haiku R1/beta5 has been released!

  
Many Akademy Reports From KDE and Qt Folks

  
This Week in GNOME #165 Signing Documents

  
Libadwaita 1.6

  
Security Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

  
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Supercon, and More

  
today's howtos

  
KDE Frameworks 6.6 Is Out with Support for Cross-Desktop Thumbnail Generators

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 6.6 as the latest version of this collection of more than 70 add-on libraries to Qt providing commonly needed functionality for the Plasma desktop environment and KDE apps.

 
Cinnamon 6.4 to Debut with Revamped Default Theme

  
LMDE 5 reaches End-of-Life, Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment to feature an improved default theme, addressing the aesthetic gap

 
Haiku OS R1 Beta 5 Is Keeping the BeOS Dream Alive

  
Haiku is a free and open-source operating system, based on the technical and design foundations of the now-defunct BeOS, instead of Linux or Unix

 
Ubuntu 24.10 Fixes a Pesky File Picker Paper-Cut

  
Ubuntu 24.10 features a clutch of headline-worth changes, but also plenty of less obvious fixes for “paper cuts”

 
Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) Is Now Available Powered by Linux Kernel 6.8

  
Canonical released today Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS as the fifth and last planned point release to the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) long-term supported operating system series.

 
Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9 Released with Qt 6 Port, AppImage Support, and More

  
Raspberry Pi Imager, a user-friendly tool for creating bootable media for Raspberry Pi devices, has been updated today to version 1.9, a major release that brings a modern interface and new features.

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Youtube channel eligibility - Keep dangling them carrots

  
ODROID-M2 Leverages RK3588S2 SoC and Supports LPDDR5 Memory

  
GNOME Foundation Opens Search for New Executive Director

  
The GNOME Foundation is excited to announce that we have officially opened the search for a new Executive Director

 
Games: Latest 5 Gaming Stories From GamingOnLinux

  
Announcing the AlmaLinux Certification SIG

  
After months of work, we are happy to announce the AlmaLinux Certification Special Interest Group (SIG), along with our Hardware Certification Program!

 
Today in Techrights

  
