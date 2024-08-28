Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Another Day, Another Fake 'Article' About "Linux"
What's happening to the Web and what will happen to people who search online for information about Linux?
-
[Meme] Only for Me, Not for You.
"Because... the kids"
-
[Video] FRANCE 24 on What DSA Means to Telegram (Plus Excuses Like Privacy is Impossible Anyway, "Coz Pegasus")
Published over a day ago
-
What Does the Arrest of Pavel Durov (and the Charges) Mean to "Us Peasants"?
In short: they criminalise journalism that can expose "power" (in the name of "protecting kids", even if child abuse is like one in a million)
New
-
[Meme] The Very Fine, Exquisite, Smart Home
They try to sell me 'smart blinds' with microphone for commands...
-
Terms of Service (TOS) Under Scrutiny - Part V - Haunted Homes With Automatic Content Recognition (ACR), Cameras, and Microphones on Televisions
The next part will look into some more of the TOS findings in "modern" TVs
-
Links 27/08/2024: China Provoking Japan Now, Journalists Under Literal Fire
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 27/08/2024: Hospital Postpartum, Linkrot, Lagrange 1.18
Links for the day
-
Links 27/08/2024: Uber Fined $324 Million, Privacy Under Attack in the EU
Links for the day
-
Let's Encrypt Down to 1.6% in Geminispace (It Was About 12% Only a Few Years Ago)
Certificate Authorities (CAs) led by Let's Encrypt need to be shunned for privacy's sake
-
DALnet Turns 30
DALnet keeps steady as the number of users is not falling and last week another server was added to the network
-
Saving Private Communications
The war in Ukraine is exploited to pick an unpopular first target
-
DEI is Booz Allen (the Employer Ed Snowden Blew the Whistle on)
This defeats the notion of irony
-
United States Of America: GNU/Linux Record Month
Well, maybe when we turn 30 GNU/Linux will already dominate desktops and laptops
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Monday, August 26, 2024
IRC logs for Monday, August 26, 2024
-
EU Already Criminalising (and Enforcing the Criminalisation of) Privacy-Preserving Communications
Unless... they are the rich people's communications
-
Gemini Links 27/08/2024: Purposeful Prose and Normal Web
Links for the day
