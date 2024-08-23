Microsoft Malware and Windows TCO
-
Proprietary/Artificial Intelligence (AI)
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Controversial Recall feature to roll out to backdoored Windows Insiders beginning in October
Microsoft has announced the upcoming re-release of a controversial new Hey Hi (AI) feature for backdoored Windows 11 on Copilot+ PCs.
-
Ars Technica ☛ Microsoft will try the data-scraping backdoored Windows Recall feature again in October
Microsoft will begin sending a revised version of its controversial Recall feature to Windows Insider PCs beginning in October, according to an update published today to the company’s original blog post about the Recall controversy. The company didn’t elaborate further on specific changes it’s making to Recall beyond what it already announced in June.
-
-
Windows TCO
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Cyberthreat report from Critical Start shows significant uptick in ransomware and data leaks
A new report out today from managed detection and response company Critical Start Inc. reveals a significant uptick in cyberattacks across multiple industries, with healthcare and manufacturing emerging as primary targets in the first half of 2024.
-
Security Week ☛ Understanding the ‘Morphology’ of Ransomware: A Deeper Dive
Ransomware isn't just about malware. It's about brands, trust, and the shifting allegiances of cybercriminals.
-
Dark Reading ☛ Microsoft Copilot Studio Exploit Leaks Sensitive Cloud Data
Researchers have exploited a vulnerability in Microsoft’s Copilot Studio tool allowing them to make external HTTP requests that can access sensitive information regarding internal services within a cloud environment — with potential impact across multiple tenants.
-
Security Affairs ☛ U.S. CISA adds Dahua IP Camera, Linux Kernel and Microsoft Exchange Server bugs to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog
CVE-2021-31196 is a remote code execution (RCE) flaw in Microsoft Exchange Server. The vulnerability specifically affects the way Microsoft Exchange Server handles objects in memory. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could gain the ability to execute code with the same privileges as the affected Exchange Server service account. Microsoft released patches to address this vulnerability as part of their security updates in May 2021.
-