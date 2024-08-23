Proton VPN Now Supports WireGuard on Linux
HowTo Geek ☛ Proton VPN Now Supports WireGuard on Linux
Proton VPN's Linux application now supports the WireGuard protocol. This greatly improves Proton VPN speed and security on the Linux platform while also eliminating a major pain point for users.
Tom's Guide ☛ Proton VPN brings WireGuard to Linux apps [Ed: Proton treats "Linux" like a third-class citizen. Avoid it.]
Proton VPN has now brought the WireGuard encryption protocol to its Linux app, something that Windows and Mac users have enjoyed for some time.