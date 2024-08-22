posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 22, 2024



Quoting: This Overlooked Linux Distro Will Give Your Old Laptop a New Life —

Xubuntu is a flavor of Ubuntu featuring the XFCE desktop environment (hence the “X” in the name). It’s supposed to strip down Ubuntu for a more minimalist (yet super configurable and supported) experience.

But most importantly for our purpose here, Xubuntu is purposefully optimized for lower-end hardware. One part of that is its default desktop environment. XFCE has a reputation for consuming less resources than Gnome and other popular desktop environments. It lacks the flash and pizzazz of modern desktop environments (no colorful UIs, fancy animations, or flashy transitions). At the same time, you can configure every aspect of the interface to make it fit your workflow.