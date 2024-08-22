posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 22, 2024



Quoting: Oracle VirtualBox 7.1.0 BETA 2 Is Officially Released —

VirtualBox 7.1.0 BETA 2 is now available for download, featuring a modernised user interface with options for both basic and experienced users. This major update brings enhanced OCI integration, enabling users to clone and reset cloud VMs and view resource usage directly from the performance dashboard.

Other notable improvements include Wayland support for clipboard sharing on Linux, initial support for file transfers via shared clipboard, and significant performance enhancements for screen recording. The update also introduces a new NAT engine with IPv6 support and enables Arm virtualisation on macOS/Arm hosts.

Let's explore the key highlights of VirtualBox 7.1.0 BETA 2 version.