Mesa 24.2 Open-Source Graphics Stack Defaults to New Shader Cache
Mesa 24.2 brings support for new Vulkan extensions for the RADV (Radeon Vulkan) graphics driver, including VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering_local_read, VK_EXT_legacy_vertex_attributes, VK_MESA_image_alignment_control, VK_KHR_maintenance7, and VK_EXT_shader_replicated_composites. RADV also received 10-bit support.
It also adds support for the VK_EXT_legacy_vertex_attributes Vulkan extension on the ANV (Intel Vulkan), Lavapipe, and Turnip drivers, as well as support for the VK_EXT_shader_replicated_composites Vulkan extension on the ANV (Intel Vulkan), Dozen, HasVK, Lavapipe, NVK, and Turnip drivers.