ESP32-S3-Based WiCAN Pro: An OBD Scanner for Vehicle Diagnostics and Home Assistant Integration

Crowd Supply recently featured the WiCAN Pro, a diagnostic OBD scanner designed to support advanced automotive diagnostics. Built on the ESP32-S3 platform, it offers compatibility with all legislated OBD-II protocols, allowing it to interface with multiple CAN BUS protocols, including three standard CAN protocols and one Single Wire CAN.

Q670M-EM-A: ASUS Micro ATX Motherboard with LGA1700 Socket for 14th, 13th, and 12th Gen CPUs

The ASUS Q670M-EM-A is a Micro ATX motherboard equipped with an LGA1700 socket, making it compatible with Intel’s 14th, 13th, and 12th Gen Core processors, as well as Pentium and Celeron CPUs. Designed for diverse applications, it features dual RJ45 ports, four SATA ports, and extensive expansion options, catering to both standard and advanced computing needs.

9to5Linux

Tails 6.6 Improves Persistent Storage and Adds Support for Newer Hardware

Highlights of Tails 6.6 include improved support for newer hardware, such as graphics, Wi-Fi, etc., the ability to detect new types of errors when starting Tails for the first time from a USB stick and resizing the system partition fails, and an improved Additional Software app to prevent it from crashing when installing virtual packages.

Mesa 24.2 Open-Source Graphics Stack Defaults to New Shader Cache

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 16, 2024

Mesa 24.2

Mesa 24.2 brings support for new Vulkan extensions for the RADV (Radeon Vulkan) graphics driver, including VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering_local_read, VK_EXT_legacy_vertex_attributes, VK_MESA_image_alignment_control, VK_KHR_maintenance7, and VK_EXT_shader_replicated_composites. RADV also received 10-bit support.

It also adds support for the VK_EXT_legacy_vertex_attributes Vulkan extension on the ANV (Intel Vulkan), Lavapipe, and Turnip drivers, as well as support for the VK_EXT_shader_replicated_composites Vulkan extension on the ANV (Intel Vulkan), Dozen, HasVK, Lavapipe, NVK, and Turnip drivers.

Kubernetes v1.31 and More
mesa 24.2.0
mesa 24.2.0

Eric Engestrom: The next bugfix release is due in two weeks, on August 28th.
Forget Microsoft Windows 11, the Chinese-made deepin Linux 23 is the operating system you really want
Debian 11 ’Bullseye’ Enters Long Term Support Phase
Join us in saying goodbye to our beloved office on August 16!
The FSF is officially going remote, so come visit the FSF office one last time
 
The Mesa 24.2 open-source graphics stack for Linux-based operating systems has been officially released as the second major update in the Mesa 24.x series.
Applications and Free Software Leftovers
NIST Releases First Post-Quantum Encryption Algorithms
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Red Hat Leftovers
PostgreSQL: Pigsty Supplementary APT/YUM Repository, Pgpool-II, and WAL-G
Mozilla's Latest "AI" Puff (Meaningless Nonsense) and Weekly Rust Report
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now and mintCast
The Debian-based Tails amnesic incognito live system has been updated to version 6.6, a release that brings support for newer hardware, updated components, and bug fixes.
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
I Discovered This Tiny Feature in Ubuntu 24.04 and I Love it
A tad bit of improvement to my organized computing life.
Radxa ROCK E20C “Mini Network Titan” features 2.0 GHz Rockchip RK3528A SoC, dual GbE, metal case
Software-side, it’s also more versatile with support for Debian with XFCE, Flippy OpenWrt, and iStoreOS
Windows TCO Leftovers
Stellaris, Godot Engine, Dwarf Fortress, and More
Robbins Changed His Mind, Funtoo Shifts to “Hobby Mode”
Last month, Daniel Robbins announced the cessation of Funtoo Linux
Free and Open Source Software
Paying for development from the donations for the first time!
As mentioned in our previous blog post, thanks to your donations we do not only have enough to pay the server bills
Why I should be running Debian unstable right now
So a common theme on the Internet about Debian is so old
Android Leftovers
Android Leftovers

X announces passkey logins for Android users, globally
Windows 11 is losing in gaming performance
Linux outshines Windows 11 on Ryzen 9000 series CPUs
10 things I always do after installing Linux - and why you should too
Before you dive too deep into your new distro, follow my to-do list of post-installation steps
Ubuntu 24.10 Will Include ‘Warty Warthog’ Easter Eggs
Ubuntu 24.10 is released in October and will mark the 20th anniversary of Ubuntu
New Release of EasyOS, GUADEC, and Openwashing
Security Leftovers
Security stories galore
Windows TCO Leftovers
Open Hardware: FPGAs, Arduino, 3-D Printing, and More
Programming Leftovers
Fedora, Red Hat Linux, and Oracle Linux
Valve Makes It Official: SteamOS Will Support The ASUS ROG Ally
Valve says it's making "steady progress" toward SteamOS for everyone
Free/Libre Applications
today's howtos
Openwashing by 'Linux' Foundation, No Connection to Linux, Absent and Proprietary Components
Integrity and Security: E-mail, Encryption, and Passphrases/Passkeys
Windows TCO (Total Cost of Ownership)
Immich 1.112 Brings Material Color Theming in the Mobile App
Immich 1.112, a self-hosted photo and video backup solution
Oreon: A Fresh AlmaLinux-Based Distro Designed for Desktop Users
Discover Oreon, a new AlmaLinux-based distro that caters to everyday computing needs and aims to bring Enterprise Linux to home users
Sparky 2024.08
Sparky 2024.08

This is an update of Sparky semi-rolling iso images of the Debian testing line
New Release: Tails 6.6
I Just Removed Ubuntu for Archcraft and my Linux PC Looks Awesome!
Switching away from Ubuntu, again, to try Archcraft. Here's what I think!
Proton VPN Browser Extensions Now Available to Free Plan Users
Proton, the company behind a suite of privacy-focused services
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
Microsoft slammed for trying to trick business users into installing Edge browser
Microsoft is pushing Edge on more users
Your manager wants you to be productive ...
Your manager wants you to be productive ...

If you think I harbor disdain for mid-level management borglings, sycophants and their minions, you're absolutely right
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.5, Linux 6.6.46, and Linux 6.1.105
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.5 kernel
The 4 best closed-source email clients for Linux
The 4 best closed-source email clients for Linux

If Linux is your OS, these closed-source email apps offer great features and user-friendly interfaces
10 Linux keyboard shortcuts I use every day
Linux users love to keep their hands on the keyboard
Programming Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
today's howtos
Games: Two Point Museum, Mudborne, Steam, and More
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, SparkFun, and More
Gentoo Linux drops IA-64 (Itanium) support
Remy Van Elst Explores OpenVMS Operating System
Is Intel No Longer a Safe Place for Jews? New Lawsuit Details.
Intel reassigns Jewish employee, whose family home was hit by Hamas rockets, to new boss who praises Hamas attacks... then fires the Jew for complaining.
Linux Kernel: C, BPF, and More
Security Leftovers
Linux At All-Time High, But Still Tiny On Desktop
Linux At All-Time High, But Still Tiny On Desktop

But this is just on the desktop. On mobile Linux in the shape of Android dominates and then for microcontrollers there's Pi OS, again Linux.
Open Hardware: RISC-V, ESP32, Pi, and More
Distributions and Operating Systems: Lix and EasyJWM in EasyOS
Education: Monthly Tech Meetups and Educational Games for Students, Kids, and Teens
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Fedora: Kevin Fenzi on Flock 2024 and Flathub Marks Two Billion Downloads
Canonical Reselling Microsoft, Introduces VP of Engineering, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
Standards, Consortia, and the Web
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Back End/Databases: PostgreSQL, BeaconDB, and More
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Review of (or for) Framework Laptop, Including GNU/Linux Perspective
Incus 6.4 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Incus 6.4 rolls out with bug fixes, better cluster management, storage solutions, OCI support, and more
Android Leftovers
Android Leftovers

Google Pixel 9 Pro pre-orders are live: Where to get the best deals on the just-announced Android smartphone
Firefox Is (Almost) Ported to HaikuOS and Some Haiku Development Reports
Red Hat and Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Windows TCO: Serious Flaws, Breaches, and Worse
Miracle-WM 0.3.1: Preparing for a Smooth Fedora Spin
Miracle-WM 0.3.1 brings essential bug fixes
Calamares Installer 3.3.9 Released, Here’s What’s New
Calamares Installer 3.3.9 debuts with bug fixes, improved Arabic translation, and a key update for FDE users using luksbootkeyfile
RebeccaBlackOS 2024-08-12 live Linux drops support for 32-bit processors and replaces Qt5 with Qt6
Made by a fan of Rebecca Black, the Debian-based distribution simply called "RebeccaBlackOS" is a beta-stage live Linux with a login manager for Wayland
Framework Laptop 13 reviewed, again: Meteor Lake meh, Linux upgrades good
The ever-evolving Framework Laptop 13 is back again, this time with some Linux-friendly upgrades and Intel's new Meteor Lake-based Core Ultra CPUs
Community Member Monday: Khushi Gautam
My major contributions have been to LibreOffice
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
5 most beautiful Linux distributions: 'Equal parts user-friendly and eye candy'
These are the best darn looking Linux options I've found. See what you think
Ubuntu 24.04.1 Point-Release Postponed to Late August
Initially scheduled for August 19, Ubuntu 24.04.1's release was moved to August 29 after a few high-impact upgrade bugs were found
Games: Stormgate, Steam Deck, Battle Train, and More
8 new stories from GamingOnLinux
