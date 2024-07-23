GNOME Secretly Ousts Elected Board Member Sonny Piers in Secret Meeting
GNOME Ousts Elected Board Member in Secret... and Tells Nobody for 2 Months
The chaos at the GNOME Foundation continues, as it is revealed that an elected GNOME Board member was forced out in a secret meeting... held two months ago, but withheld from the public until now.
Chaos and Secrecy within GNOME
As you may remember, GNOME recently announced that they were in dire financial circumstances... followed immediately by the resignation of their Executive Director (who had only been on the job for 9 months, with almost nothing to show for her time).
Now, the GNOME Foundation Board has announced that they have removed one of their recently elected Board Members... in a "Special Meeting"... held on May 17th.
