BSD Leftovers
-
Eerie Linux ☛ Exploring the CBSD virtual environment management framework – part 8: Customizing CBSD
Like the previous article this one is not related to any specific virtualization domain but a more general one. We’re taking a look at customizing CBSD’s configuration, command output, at profiles and hooks.
-
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2024/07/21
I wanted to clear all the newsletters items I’ve saved, so you are getting links until my inbox no longer paginates. Just Use Postgres for Everything. (via) When web search failed me for Postgres. The Future of MySQL is Postgres. (target from previous link) From Cloud Chaos to FreeBSD Efficiency. Or any BSD.