Open Hardware and General Hardware With Linux Relevance

ePaper PiPod MP3 music player - Share Project - PCBWay
This is an MP3 player that uses an e-Paper screen instead of an LCD. This saves power, enabling a longer play time.
This MP3 player will play files for almost 5 hours using the standard 1200 mAh battery called for in the BOM.
4.3-inch ESP32-S3 wireless touchscreen display features terminal block with RS485, CAN Bus, I2C, DIO
Waveshare “ESP32-S3-Touch-LCD-4.3B” is a capacitive touch display development board built around an ESP32-S3 SoC with RS485, CAN Bus, I2C, and isolated DIO interfaces provided through a terminal block. The devkit features a 4.3-inch capacitive touch display that has an 800×480 resolution, RTC, and a microSD card slot. Combined with a wide input voltage range of 7-36V DC, the ESP32-S3-Touch-LCD-4.3V is suitable for IoT HMI, smart home automation, and more.
Review of AgroSense LoRaWAN Smart Agriculture sensors with the SenseCAP M2 LoRaWAN gateway
Today, I will be reviewing the AgroSense LoRaWAN sensors from Makerfabs designed for high-precision agriculture. This time, I received four sets of sensors designed for measuring environmental data and a Seeed Studio SenseCAP M2 LoRaWAN gateway. Below is the list of items I received.
Waveshare Pi5 Module BOX is a configurable mini computer kit for the Raspberry Pi 5
Waveshare Pi5 Module BOX is a multi-functional mini-computer kit designed for the Raspberry Pi 5. The housing of this kit is made from aluminum alloy and Waveshare lists three variants of this kit, the first one is the Pi5 Module BOX-A (PCIe to Gigabit Ethernet), Pi5 Module BOX-B (PCIe to 4-ch USB3.2 Gen1), and Pi5 Module BOX-C (PCIe to M.2 interface). The kit looks very similar to the Waveshare Jetson Nano-powered mini-computer or the ODYSSEY-X86J4105 SBC with a case that we have reviewed previously, there was also this metal enclosure for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 that we have written about, feel free to check that out if you are interested in some similar products.
