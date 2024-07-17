posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 17, 2024



Quoting: Make a pledge to share free software with a friend —

We're asking you to pledge to start a conversation with a friend about software freedom, and if you are able to, introduce them to one free program. Why just one? Many of us who have spent years in the community have forgotten how intimidating it can seem to a newcomer to the movement. But switching to free software isn't an all-or-nothing game. Saying no to one nonfree program in your life and swapping in an ethical replacement is still progress for the movement. At the same time, given the paradigm shift that using free software can be, sharing just one program will help your friend be introduced gradually. Remember that they may have plenty of new concepts to learn about already, as we can no longer take for granted that people readily understand concepts like an operating system, a kernel, and so on.

We all have that first program that sparked our love and commitment to the movement. This year, we're inviting you to do the same for someone else. Join us by signing the pledge.

Need a free program suggestion? Check out the Freedom Ladder or the Free Software Directory.