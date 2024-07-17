LibreOffice 24.8 RC1 is available for testing
Quoting: LibreOffice 24.8 RC1 is available for testing - LibreOffice QA Blog —
LibreOffice 24.8 will be released as final at the end of August, 2024 ( Check the Release Plan ) being LibreOffice 24.8 Release Candidate 1 (RC1) the third pre-release since the development of version 24.8 started in mid June, 2023. Since the previous release, LibreOffice 24.8 Beta1, 243 commits have been submitted to the code repository and 120 issues got fixed. Check the release notes to find the new features included in this version of LibreOffice.