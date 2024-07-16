posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 16, 2024



Quoting: digiKam - digiKam 8.4.0 is released —

After five months of active maintenance and long bugs triage, the digiKam team is proud to present version 8.4.0 of its open source digital photo manager.

Long time bugs present in older versions have been fixed and we spare a lot of time to contact users to validate changes in pre-release to confirm fixes before deploying the program in production.

The application internationalization has also been updated. digiKam and Showfoto are proposed with 61 different languages for the graphical interface. Go to Settings/Configure Languages dialog and change the localization as you want. Applications need to be restarted to apply changes. If you want to contribute to the internationalization of digiKam, please contact the translator teams, following the translation how-to. The statistics about translation states are available here.

Thanks to the translators who have worked on the online documentation internationalisations which is now available in 15 languages as French, German, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Chinese, and more. You can read and search over the document here. You are welcome to contribute to application handbook translations following the coordination team instructions.