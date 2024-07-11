today's howtos
Darren Goossens ☛ Superimpose one PDF on another (and replace one page with another)
I have a PDF of a booklet to be printed on A4 paper, and I want to replace the empty inside back cover with a designed page. The pages are oversize and have crop marks, so I do not want to just tip in an A4 PDF, because it will be the wrong size. But I do not have the new page with crop marks. Instead, I can superimpose the new page on top of the old one. (We’ll do a proper fix when the graphic designer is back!)
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install ReactJS on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ReactJS on Manjaro. ReactJS is a powerful and popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces. Its component-based architecture and efficient rendering make it an excellent choice for developing modern web applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install CMake on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CMake on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. CMake is an open-source, cross-platform family of tools designed to build, test, and package software. It is widely used by developers, system administrators, and GNU/Linux enthusiasts to simplify the software compilation process and ensure a consistent build across different platforms.
ID Root ☛ How To Install FreeOffice on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FreeOffice on Fedora 40. FreeOffice is a robust office suite developed by SoftMaker, designed to cater to the needs of both individual users and businesses.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Wike on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Deluge on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install FreeOffice on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Sublime Text 4 on Ubuntu GNU/Linux 24.04/22.04/20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Videomass on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install KDevelop on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Configure Unattended Upgrades on Debian 12/11/10 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install mpv Media Player on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04
Unix Men ☛ IP Classes: Understand IP Address Classes Better
With the advent of complex computing structures, cloud, containers, and new technologies everyday, the role of networking is irreplaceable. In the realm of networking, IP addresses play the most crucial role in identifying the devices and maintaining smooth communication across the world and even the International Space Station (ISS) as well. In this guide, let us understand the IP classes (in other words IP address classes), why we should learn about them, and how they are useful in today’s networks.
Unix Men ☛ Linux Reboot Command: A Comprehensive Guide with Alternatives
Gone are the days when rebooting a computer or server was done only when the device became unresponsive. Rebooting a Linux device is now a usual task that users have to perform for common reasons like troubleshooting, applying patches and updates, and to install new applications. In this article, let us take you through the linux reboot command, how to use it effectively, its alternatives, and also the best practices.
Unix Men ☛ Vim Redo: The Handy Command that Saves the Day
As always, it is essential to understand what Vim is before we jump deep into its commands to understand the context better. Vim is a highly lauded configurable text editor that provides efficient text editing. In addition to being a no nonsense vanilla text editor, it also hosts a plethora of commands to further boost the productivity and efficiency of the user. In this command we will see specifically about the vim redo command, how to use it, and how to use it even better.