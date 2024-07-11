As always, it is essential to understand what Vim is before we jump deep into its commands to understand the context better. Vim is a highly lauded configurable text editor that provides efficient text editing. In addition to being a no nonsense vanilla text editor, it also hosts a plethora of commands to further boost the productivity and efficiency of the user. In this command we will see specifically about the vim redo command, how to use it, and how to use it even better.