Security Leftovers and Windows TCO Stories

On June 22, the BlackSuit ransomware group hit NHLS, leaving it unable to process millions of blood tests. This means serious conditions have been left undiagnosed and lives endangered. This included details of tests that screened for diseases like tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, as well as the mpox (also known as monkeypox) outbreak that is currently impacting parts of Africa.

NHLS, which runs a network of 256 laboratories, shut down its IT systems following the security breach. It took its email system, website, and systems for retrieving and storing patients' lab test results offline.