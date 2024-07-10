Mozilla: WebDriver, Firefox, and More
-
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox WebDriver Newsletter — 128
WebDriver is a remote control interface that enables introspection and control of user agents. As such it can help developers to verify that their websites are working and performing well with all major browsers. The protocol is standardized by the W3C and consists of two separate specifications: WebDriver classic (HTTP) and the new WebDriver BiDi (Bi-Directional).
-
Frédéric Wang: My recent contributions to Gecko (2/3)
Introduction
This is the second in a series of blog posts describing new web platform features Igalia has implemented in Gecko, as part of an effort to improve browser interoperability. I’ll talk about the task of implementing ‘content-visibility’, to which several Igalians have contributed since early 2022, and I’ll focus on two main roadblocks I had to overcome.
-
Mozilla ☛ The Mozilla Blog: Engaging with our Firefox community: Highlights from our recent AMA [Ed: Mozilla is outsourcing to Microsoft-connected and Microsoft-funded censorship company]
Recently, we shared our 2024 priorities for Firefox on Mozilla Connect, our dedicated space for engaging our community. It’s where we exchange ideas, gather feedback and spark discussions to shape future product releases. Eager to reach more of the community, the Firefox team hosted a two hour Ask Me Anything on Reddit.