Naughty Dog May Still be Using Linux to Develop Parts of its Games

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 11, 2024



Naughty Dog developers may still rely on Linux tools and workstations for making games. That's suggested by some newly emerged evidence that offers a number of up-to-date insights into Naughty Dog's game development practices.

Although Linux is a fairly popular operating system with all kinds of software developers, it is not exactly the dominant OS among today's game studios. That's especially true in the PlayStation space, not least because the official development environment for Sony's consoles is primarily designed to run on Windows.

Read on