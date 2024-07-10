Web Browser Leftovers
Chromium
Chromium 126.0.6478.126 compiled in OE
I have to compile it, as the official x86_64 package from Google don't support all the video codecs required to play videos at YouTube. Which would be Google's way of persuading us to move to Chrome.
There are other binary builds out there, but for security I would prefer to compile it myself.
I got sick of Chrome's BS and switched to Vivaldi. Here's what happened
For the last few years it’s been a rocky relationship. Google’s continual enshittification of its own Search and YouTube platforms has made this former Android fanboy decidedly lukewarm on the ecosystem. And that’s saying nothing of Chrome’s more and more memory-hungry footprint, or the deeply questionable shift to a new Google-friendly cookie alternative. The straw that broke the camel’s back was something innocuous, a redesign of the browser tabs that made them chunky and harder to read. Once Google broke the undo button for this UI shift in ://flags, it was time for something new.
Mozilla
Firefox ESR and native CSS nesting
But, now, Firefox ESR v.128.0 has arrived, bearing the feature set of Firefox v.128.0, including the native CSS nesting support that came aboard with v.117.0 last August.
