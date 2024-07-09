today's leftovers
-
Red Hat Official ☛ 2024-07-02 [Older] Sharing is caring: How to make the most of your GPUs (part 1 - time-slicing)
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu ☛ Deploy confidential computing with Intel® TDX and Ubuntu 24.04 today [Ed: Canonical is a Microsoft/Wintel Company]
Today, we are happy to announce the availability of the Intel-optimised build for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, which allows you to run Intel® TDX with an Ubuntu host, and continues Ubuntu’s earlier support for the TDX guest side. With no changes required to the application layer, VM isolation with Intel® TDX greatly simplifies the porting and migration of existing workloads to a confidential computing environment.
-
OSTechNix ☛ Linux Mint 22 Wilma Stable Will Be Released This Month
Clement Lefebvre, the lead developer of GNU/Linux Mint, announced that the final version of GNU/Linux Mint 22 will be released this month.
-