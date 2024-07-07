GNU/Linux Leftovers

Oracle's Linux engineers have released their build of kernel 6.9 for Oracle Linux – and they're already planning for 6.10 and beyond.

In April, Oracle updated its own kernel build for Oracle Linux, the UEK-next kernel, which is a continuous integration Linux kernel release. This has just borne fruit in the form of a new release, UEK-next 6.9. It's based on the very latest stable kernel release 6.9 released in May.