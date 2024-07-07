Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
Hackaday ☛ Arduino PLC Keeps The Beat
For most of our prototype, hobby, or one-off electronics projects it’s perfectly fine to use a development platform like an Arduino Uno or something to that effect. They’re both easy to program and easy to wire up to projects without breaking the bank. But if you step into an industrial setting where reliability is paramount even in places that are noisy, vibrating all the time, hot, or otherwise unpleasant for electronics, you’ll want to reach for a programmable logic controller (PLC) that are much more robust. There is actually a PLC from Arduino, and if you want to dip your toes into the PLC world then take a look at this drum kit based on the Arduino Opta.
Linux Gizmos ☛ ESP32-CAN-X2 Dev Board with Dual CAN Bus Support and Automotive Grade
The ESP32-S3-WROOM-1-N8R8 microcontroller powers the board, featuring a dual-core Xtensa LX6 CPU capable of running at up to 240 MHz. The board includes 8MB of flash memory and 8MB of PSRAM.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4S with 8GB RAM + 32GB eMMC Now Available for Ordering
The CM4S is equipped with a Broadcom BCM2711 quad-core 64-bit Cortex-A72 processor running at 1.5GHz. It offers various memory configurations, including 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB of LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM with ECC, and optional eMMC flash storage of 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB.
Linux Gizmos ☛ RAKwireless Unveils WisGate Soho Pro RAK7267: A Compact LoRaWAN Gateway Solution
RAKwireless has introduced the WisGate Soho Pro RAK7267, the latest addition to its LoRaWAN gateway lineup. Designed for both indoor and outdoor deployments, this compact and cost-effective device is ideal for smart agriculture, smart cities, industrial IoT, and remote monitoring solutions, combining essential features of RAK gateways in a robust enclosure.