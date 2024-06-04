Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Cory Dransfeldt ☛ Integrating a (somewhat) custom CMS with Eleventy
I've spent the last, uh, month or so inching my way towards leveraging a CMS to manage the content on this site. It started with improving my self-hosted scrobbling setup, importing yet more of my personal data and then looking around at friendlier options to manage what I'd spun up.
-
Document Foundation ☛ Community Member Monday: Isabelle Dutailly
Today we’re talking to Isabelle Dutailly, who’s creating and updating templates for LibreOffice… Tell us a bit about yourself! I live in Paris, France, not that it really matters, and I am a writer.
-
BSD
-
Undeadly ☛ clang option -fret-clean committed
For now, this is only for amd64 and i386.
-
-
Education
-
Julia Evans ☛ New zine: How Git Works!
Hello! I’ve been writing about git on here nonstop for months, and the git zine is FINALLY done! It came out on Friday!
-