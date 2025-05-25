Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

NixOS 25.05 Released with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 Kernels, GNOME 48, and More

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS and Linux 6.14 kernel series, NixOS 25.05 (codename Warbler) is here six months after NixOS 24.11 with support for the latest and greatest GNOME 48 desktop environment series, as well as initial support for System76’s Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment.

LinuxGizmos.com

Banana Pi BPI-Forge1 Is a Low-Cost RK3506J-Based SBC Compatible with RT-Thread

Banana Pi’s BPI-Forge1 is a compact single-board computer based on the Rockchip RK3506J SoC, designed for digital multimedia processing, intelligent voice interaction, and real-time audio applications. The board supports a range of embedded use cases through its integrated audio and display subsystems, peripheral connectivity, and small form factor.

AAEON EPIC-RPS7 Targets Compact Industrial Control with 14th Gen Intel Core Support

AAEON has introduced the EPIC-RPS7, a 4″ industrial SBC aimed at cost-sensitive applications like industrial control, PLC automation, and remote monitoring. It supports 12th to 14th Gen Intel Core processors (up to 65W TDP), bringing high performance to space-limited deployments.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 25, 2025

bookmark

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Videos: GNU/Linux and Free Software in Invidious

  
The past week

 
Mozilla Kills Pocket After Buying It

  
Mozilla sucks

 
NixOS 25.05 Released with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 Kernels, GNOME 48, and More

  
NixOS 25.05 independent distribution is now available for download with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 kernels, GNOME 48, and more.


  
 


 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
RefreshOS is a distribution built on the robust foundation of Debian

  
RefreshOS is built on the robust foundation of Debian Linux and offers a blend of user-friendliness, speed, and elegance

 
Open Transport Community Conference 2025 Call for Participation

  
As hinted here before, in October this year there will be the first dedicated conference for the Open Transport community

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Security Holes and Mindless Hype

  
Security picks

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Making Postgres distributed with FoundationDB and Debugging Memory Leaks in Postgres via Heaptrack

  
postgres picks

 
Games: TeensyROM NFC Game Loading On The C64 and Steam Deck Just Got a Big Update

  
Games-related picks

 
Red Hat Literally Buying Fake Articles, Latest Progress by Hans de Goede of Fedora

  
some IBM leftovers

 
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More

  
4 stories for now

 
FSF and Educational Activities

  
4 stories

 
today's howtos

  
last batch for today

 
This Week in GNOME and Sysprof in your Mesa

  
Some GNOME news

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

 
Applications: Terminator, MCP Servers, Sublime Text

  
Application leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
4 howtos

 
Games: StarVaders, SteamOS, GOG, and More

  
11 from gamingonlinux

 
Android Leftovers

  
I Hated Smart Glasses, but Google's Android XR Let Me See a New Future

 
Why is the Open Document Format (ODF) important?

  
Consider the history of control over user files, whether for organisations or individuals

 
Rhino Linux Unveils KDE-Based UBXI Desktop

  
Rhino Linux debuts its first official UBXI KDE 6 Desktop port and starts testing RPK2

 
5 useful Linux tools that would never make sense on Windows

  
Despite the attempts from app developers to bridge the gap between different operating systems

 
What would a Microsoft engineer do to Ubuntu? AnduinOS is the answer

  
It's not radical, but it is slim and pretty – usually a winning combination

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
How Big Tech Exploits Apps to Circumvent Privacy Laws & a Solution from Purism

  
With PureOS, users are not forced to click “I Agree” to give up their privacy, security

 
This Week in Plasma: time-of-day wallpapers

  
This week we really ramped up the focus on bug-fixing in preparation for Plasma 6.4’s release in three weeks

 
Deep Learning is no Intelligence

  
Here we are in the year 2025 and every company that wants to grab your money now peddles AI

 
Fedora Workstation 42 review - Strangely good and bad

  
What I am going to do is test the Gnome edition, yup. After all, if you wanna Gnome, you might as well do it with Fedora

 
Mozilla: A smarter, simpler Firefox address bar

  
Firefox’s address bar just got an upgrade, and it’s all about putting you in control

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
ODF and more

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
applications and more

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security with patching focus

 
Monado v25.0.0 and KDE Application Snaps

  
leftovers

 
FreeBSD and Other BSD News

  
FreeBSD mostly

 
No Steam Deck Needed for SteamOS Anymore

  
more options

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
Red Hat Buying Coverage About Itself (and It Lacks Actual Substance), Fedora Admits It Wrongly Punished Peter Robinson Last Year, Fedora 42 Release Party Plans

  
Red Hat leftovers

 
Open Hardware: Arduino, Adafruit, ESP32, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development of GCC and more

 
today's howtos

  
5 howtos for now

 
today's leftovers

  
hardware and more

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Glass Reborn? I Tried Android XR Smart Glasses, and One Thing Stood Out

 
Terminator Linux Terminal App Updated After Prolonged Hiatus

  
After a long break, the Terminator 2.1.5 Linux terminal app brings new features like split-session SSH cloning

 
SiFive and Red Hat Collaborate to Bring RHEL 10 to RISC-V Development

  
SiFive has announced a new collaboration with Red Hat to deliver a developer preview of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 for the RISC-V architecture

 
Neptune OS is Debian made easy but, boy, does it need some housekeeping

  
A media-ready remix with KDE, codecs, and clutter from its BeOS-flavored past

 
Now KDE Users Will Get Easy Virtual Machine Management

  
Now KDE are also joining the party with Karton

 
Zotac reveals next-gen gaming handheld with AMD Strix Point and Manjaro Linux

  
As promised, Zotac is using the Computex show in Taiwan this week to provide an early look at its next-gen handheld gaming PC

 
Fedora 43 Drops GNOME X11 Support, Goes All-In on Wayland

  
Fedora 43 moves to a Wayland-only GNOME experience

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux

 
Red Hat: Fake Security, Buzzwords, and Paid-for Puff Pieces in Media That Does Advertising

  
very shallow work

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.8, Linux 6.12.30, Linux 6.6.92, Linux 6.1.140 and Linux 5.15.184

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.8 kernel

 
Games: Drop Duchy, SteamOS, and More

  
Latest picks from GoL

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles