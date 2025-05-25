news
Free and Open Source Software
Reminiscence is a self-hosted bookmark and archive manager - LinuxLinks
Reminiscence is a self-hosted bookmark and archive manager.
Open-Typer is a typing tutor application - LinuxLinks
Open-Typer is an open source typing tutor application which aims to make learning to touch type easier.
It supports multiple keyboard layouts and provides auto-generated lessons.
Cosmicding is a client to manage your linkding bookmarks - LinuxLinks
Cosmicding is a linkding companion app for COSMIC Desktop Environment. It provides an alternative frontend to linkding based on libcosmic.
While Cosmicding was designed for COSMIC™ Desktop Environment it runs on other Linux desktops.
Dot Matrix creates glyphs - LinuxLinks
Dot Matrix is a GUI tool which acts as glyph playground of creativity from simple lines.
A glyph is any kind of purposeful mark. In typography, a glyph is “the specific shape, design, or representation of a character”. It is a particular graphical representation, in a particular typeface, of an element of written language.
INAV Configurator is a tool for the INAV flight control system - LinuxLinks
As opposed to ArduPilot (with the Mission Planner app) which focuses on autonomous navigation for any vehicle, INAV is geared towards flying craft and allows easier configuration for manual flight modes, GPS waypoints, etc. If you are just getting into this, go watch some YouTube tutorials about using it.
This is free and open source software which runs under Linux and Windows.