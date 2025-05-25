news
New Extensions to GNOME
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ This Extension Adds Night Light Intensity Slider to Quick Settings
No need to hunt through GNOME Settings to adjust Night Light temperature intensity as this nifty extension adds an intensity slider control in the Quick Settings menu.
-
Neowin ☛ New Tuner extensible control center released for GNOME thanks to ALT GNU/Linux team
GNOME, the popular GNU/Linux desktop environment, is continually getting updates. Here's how the project improved this week, including the release of Tuner, an extensible control center.