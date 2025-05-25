news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 25, 2025



Quoting: 5 Great Linux Utilities to Monitor Your System Resources in the Terminal —

To view the sizes of directories, du is a solid choice, and it's generally the first pick for most people. However, it lacks exploratory capabilities. A few times a year, my system complains to me that it's running low on disk space, and I find myself exploring the file system to manually delete large directories of accumulated garbage. This is where du lacks, and where ncdu shines.

With its simple interface, ncdu provides blazing-fast exploration to size up directories.