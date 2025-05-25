news
Games: New Steam Games for GNU/Linux, CachyOS Rising, Reverse Engineering LEGO Island
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including A Webbing Journey and Duck Detective - 2025-05-21 Edition
Between 2025-05-14 and 2025-05-21 there were 55 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 635 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 8.7 % of total released titles. Spring is one of the best seasons for gaming and this year is no exception. This week has once again many great titles with GNU/Linux clients, but the most unusual one has to be A Webbing Journey where you control a spider in everyday environments to complete specific tasks. It looks great and fun to play: Here’s the full list of what you ought to consider: [...]
Boiling Steam ☛ CachyOS is The Fastest Growing Distro
May has come and it’s time for another round of GNU/Linux distro trend analysis using the ProtonDB data. The usual disclaimer applies: - This may not be representative of all types of GNU/Linux users. I’m sure this is not what your proprietary trap AWS engineer uses on EC2. - This may not be completely representative of all GNU/Linux gamers either. But I’d wage this is actually a good predictor where the market is going to shift. We saw first that Manjaro was getting the boot here first, before going under pretty much everywhere. - There may be some additional biases, due to whoever used ProtonDB.
Hackaday ☛ Reverse Engineering LEGO Island
While LEGO themed video games have become something of a staple, in 1997 they were something of an odity. LEGO Island became the first LEGO video game released outside of Japan in 1997 and become something of a hit with over one million copies sold. The game was beloved among fans and set the stage for more LEGO video games to come. In an effort of love, [MattKC] put together a team to reverse engineer the game.