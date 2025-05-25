Games: New Steam Games for GNU/Linux, CachyOS Rising, Reverse Engineering LEGO Island

May has come and it’s time for another round of GNU/Linux distro trend analysis using the ProtonDB data. The usual disclaimer applies: - This may not be representative of all types of GNU/Linux users. I’m sure this is not what your proprietary trap AWS engineer uses on EC2. - This may not be completely representative of all GNU/Linux gamers either. But I’d wage this is actually a good predictor where the market is going to shift. We saw first that Manjaro was getting the boot here first, before going under pretty much everywhere. - There may be some additional biases, due to whoever used ProtonDB.