Today in Techrights
Soylent News Editor Stays, Trolls Leave Instead
Some of us asked him not to resign but pause and reconsider
Corporate Media Did Not Report on Mass Layoffs at IBM's Expert Labs
Not a single media outlet even mentioned those mass layoffs!
In BetaNoise, The "Latest Technology News" is Noise (Still!)
If you fail to get the slop under control, the site as a whole will perish
Defaming, Impersonating, Hijacking Accounts is Abusive If Not Illegal/Criminal Behaviour
There are actual victims here
If Your Bicycle Got Stolen, Then Open a Facebook Account and Send the US Lots of Personal Data to Get the Bicycle Back (or Try to)
"No Help Unless You Open an Account at Facebook"
Free Software as a Culture of Resistance
Free software as a movement accomplished a lot in 40+ years
Links 24/05/2025: From War on Science to War on Academia, Chagos Islands Handed Over to Mauritius
Links for the day
Links 24/05/2025: Leasehold Myths and Analog Computer
Links for the day
Links 24/05/2025: Google Helps Slop Videos, Microsoft Resorts to Desperate Measures to Fake Demand for Slop
Links for the day
Gemini Links 24/05/2025: New Home and Force/Drag Simulation
Links for the day
Sometimes Legal Action is Imperative (Even if Recovering the Cost of the Litigation Itself is Infeasible)
Sirius got sued, but the company has no money (large piles of debt)
IRC Proceedings: Friday, May 23, 2025
IRC logs for Friday, May 23, 2025
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
