GNU/Linux, BSD, and Development

Due to delays in getting network to new servers and various logistics, We are going to be moving the switcharoo week to the week of June 30th. It was set for June 16th, but thats just too close timing wise, so we are moving it out two weeks. Look for a community blog post and devel-announce post next week on this. I realize that that means that friday is July 4th (a holiday in the US), but we hope to do the bulk of switching things on monday and tuesday of that week, and leave only fixing things for wed and thursday.

We did finally get network for the new servers last week. Many thanks to all the networking folks who worked hard to get things up and running. With some network I was able to start bootstrapping infrastructure up. We now have a bastion host, a dhcp/tftp host and a dns server all up and managed via our existing ansible control host like all the rest of our hosts.

Friday was a recharge day at Red Hat, and monday is the US Memorial day holiday, but I should be back at deploying things on tuesday. Hopefully next week I will get a initial proxy setup and can then look at doing openshift cluster installs.