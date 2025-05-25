news
GNU/Linux, BSD, and Development
Desktop/Laptop
ZDNet ☛ I found a Linux-friendly Lenovo mini PC - and it drives up to six external monitors
The aptly named Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny is a small but mighty workstation with huge power despite its diminutive form. It looks more like a router (complete with antenna) than a PC, but it has a broad selection of configurations that serve various functions for pro users in the enterprise space.
When I went hands-on with the ThinkStation P3 Tiny, the first thing I noticed when picking it up was its weight. Yes, it's small, but this device is heavy thanks to all that hardware crammed into its tiny frame.
Audiocasts/Shows
This Week in Linux 312: RHEL 10 is Here! Abusive Monopolist Microsoft WSL Open Sourced? [No] Sidescrolling Tiling Window Manager & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, was just crazy... I just got back from the Red Bait Summit last night, now I'm making a jam packed episode of TWIL with stuff from the Red Bait Summit like them announcing RHEL 10. While I was out of time, we entered into the Twilight Zone because Abusive Monopolist Microsoft apparently open sourced WSL, kind of. Mozilla announced they are shutting down some services. And the giant guitar company Fender, announced a new music creation tool that, yep, it supports Linux. With the walking through airports, a convention center, and the streets of Boston...my feet hurt but you want TWIL right so I'm powering through to bring you all of this and more on This Week in Linux, the weekly news show that keeps you up to date with what’s going on in the GNU/Linux and Open Source world. Now let's jump right into Your Source for GNU/Linux GNews!
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 312: RHEL 10 is Here! Abusive Monopolist Microsoft WSL Open Sourced? [No] Sidescrolling Tiling Window Manager & more GNU/Linux news
Applications
Julian Andres Klode ☛ Julian Andres Klode: A SomewhatMaxSAT Solver
As you may recall from previous posts and elsewhere I have been busy writing a new solver for APT. Today I want to share some of the latest changes in how to approach solving.
The idea for the solver was that manually installed packages are always protected from removals – in terms of SAT solving, they are facts. Automatically installed packages become optional unit clauses. Optional clauses are solved after manual ones, they don’t partake in normal unit propagation.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Neowin ☛ Windows 11-like AnduinOS 1.4 and 1.5 LTS plans revealed [Ed: Microsoft staff doing assimilation is bad news]
Anduin Xue, the developer behind the Windows-like AnduinOS, has given us a deep look into what to expect from the distribution over the next year.
HowTo Geek ☛ Virtual Machine Beginners Should Try These 9 Operating Systems First
Have you ever wanted to try a different operating system than what your computer shipped with? Virtual machines are a great way to do that without reinstalling your OS. Here are several operating systems to install in a VM if you're just starting out.
BSD
Ruben Schade ☛ An RPi bridge to the retro lab with NetBSD
Clara and I bought an apartment last year, and it’s been fun—and exhausting!—setting it up with everything we want. Our plan is to eventually get Ethernet wired up to each room, but in the interim our hobby room is a sufficient distance from the router that using cable isn’t feasible. This is a pain, because my retrocomputers don’t have Wi-Fi; and even if they did, they probably wouldn’t support the latest security protocols.
Then I remembered we had a few dusty Raspberry Pis in a box, a Wi-Fi dongle, and a Fast Ethernet hub. Yes, a hub! None of this would be fast, or even tolerable in a modern setting, but I figured it’d be more than sufficient as a temporary hack for these ancient machines.
Fedora Family / IBM
Kevin Fenzi: Third week of May 2025 fedora infra bits
Due to delays in getting network to new servers and various logistics, We are going to be moving the switcharoo week to the week of June 30th. It was set for June 16th, but thats just too close timing wise, so we are moving it out two weeks. Look for a community blog post and devel-announce post next week on this. I realize that that means that friday is July 4th (a holiday in the US), but we hope to do the bulk of switching things on monday and tuesday of that week, and leave only fixing things for wed and thursday.
We did finally get network for the new servers last week. Many thanks to all the networking folks who worked hard to get things up and running. With some network I was able to start bootstrapping infrastructure up. We now have a bastion host, a dhcp/tftp host and a dns server all up and managed via our existing ansible control host like all the rest of our hosts.
Friday was a recharge day at Red Hat, and monday is the US Memorial day holiday, but I should be back at deploying things on tuesday. Hopefully next week I will get a initial proxy setup and can then look at doing openshift cluster installs.
Debian Family
Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: New Debian Developers and Maintainers (March and April 2025)
- Moritz Schlarb (moschlar)
- Sérgio de Almeida Cipriano Júnior (cipriano)
- Mario Anthony Limonciello (superm1)
- Martin-Éric Racine
Development
Programming
Perl / Raku
Perl ☛ Building Map::Tube::<*> maps, a HOWTO: routing relative reality
The previous focused on adding more lines to the network and adding colour to those lines. This time, we’ll add another line, but now the map will better match reality. This will allow us to start finding routes between stations on the network.
Building complexity
It’s time to get a bit trickier. In the real tram network in Hannover, the main hub is actually the station
Kröpckeand not
Hauptbahnhofas we’ve been using so far. Therefore, if we want to add further lines, we’ll have to add this station and route the lines through it correctly. Doing so allows us to do some cool things, like planning routes between seemingly disjoint parts of the network.
