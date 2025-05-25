news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 25, 2025



Quoting: Open Transport Community Conference 2025 Call for Participation —

In 2024 the Railways and Open Transport track at FOSDEM kick-started Transitous, and it looks like its 2025 edition also got something rolling: A dedicated multi-day conference for the Open Transport community.

Given the interest in that subject at various other events demand for that seems to be high, and following a discussion at FOSDEM an offer for a venue came in a few weeks later.

That sorted the logistical part, leaving us with the task of getting interested people together and come up with content. (And yes, after successfully dodging event organization for many years I misclicked on a meeting invite and am now part of the team organizing this…)