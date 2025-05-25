news
today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ The length of file names in early Unix
If you use Unix today, you can enjoy relatively long file names on more or less any filesystem that you care to name. But it wasn't always this way. Research V7 had 14-byte filenames, and the System III/System V lineage continued this restriction until it merged with BSD Unix, which had significantly increased this limit as part of moving to a new filesystem (initially called the 'Fast File System', for good reasons). You might wonder where this unusual number came from, and for that matter, what the file name limit was on very early Unixes (it was 8 bytes, which surprised me; I vaguely assumed that it had been 14 from the start).
Own HowTo ☛ How to Delete Docker Images
If your system contains Docker images that are no longer needed or used, then you can easily remove all these images via a single command.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to delete a docker image in your system.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install SQLite on Fedora 42
SQLite stands as one of the most versatile and lightweight database management systems available today. Unlike traditional database systems that require server processes, SQLite operates as a self-contained, serverless database engine that reads and writes directly to ordinary disk files.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wazuh on Debian 12
Wazuh stands as one of the most powerful open-source Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platforms available today. This comprehensive security monitoring solution provides unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, making it an essential tool for organizations seeking robust cybersecurity infrastructure.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Postman on Linux Mint 22
Postman has become an essential tool for developers working with APIs, offering a powerful platform for testing, documenting, and sharing API calls. If you’re running Linux Mint 22 and need to incorporate Postman into your development workflow, this comprehensive guide will walk you through multiple installation methods.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Mono on Debian 12 [Ed: Mono is a Microsoft Trojan horse and programs written with Mono help Microsoft]
Cross-platform development has become essential in today’s software landscape. Developers increasingly need solutions that work seamlessly across different operating systems. Mono, Microsoft’s open-source implementation of the .NET Framework, provides exactly this capability for GNU/Linux systems, including Debian 12.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SoftEther VPN Server on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) have become essential tools for secure internet connectivity in today’s digital landscape. SoftEther VPN stands out as a powerful, flexible, and open-source multi-protocol VPN solution that offers robust security features while maintaining excellent performance.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PyTorch on Manjaro
PyTorch has become the backbone of modern machine learning and deep learning development, powering everything from computer vision applications to natural language processing models. For Manjaro users, installing PyTorch requires careful consideration of the Arch-based distribution’s unique characteristics and rolling release nature.
ID Root ☛ How To Install AMD Radeon Driver on Fedora 42
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install AMD Radeon Driver on Fedora 42. Installing AMD Radeon drivers on Fedora 42 isn’t always necessary, but understanding when and how to do it properly can save you significant troubleshooting time.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Guacamole on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Guacamole on Debian 12. Apache Guacamole is a powerful clientless remote desktop gateway that enables users to access their machines through a standard web browser without requiring any plugins or client software.
