May 25, 2025



RefreshOS is a distribution built on the robust foundation of Debian

RefreshOS is built on the robust foundation of Debian Linux and offers a blend of user-friendliness, speed, and elegance.

It aims to provide a modern computing experience with a focus on stability, customization, and the seamless integration of Qt applications. With enhanced features, improved stability, and additional customization options, RefreshOS seeks to become a preferred choice for meeting the diverse needs of its user base.

The operating system comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of applications, including LibreOffice, GIMP, empowering users to tackle tasks ranging from creative projects to productivity challenges.