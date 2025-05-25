Other Sites
Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS and Linux 6.14 kernel series, NixOS 25.05 (codename Warbler) is here six months after NixOS 24.11 with support for the latest and greatest GNOME 48 desktop environment series, as well as initial support for System76’s Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment.
Banana Pi’s BPI-Forge1 is a compact single-board computer based on the Rockchip RK3506J SoC, designed for digital multimedia processing, intelligent voice interaction, and real-time audio applications. The board supports a range of embedded use cases through its integrated audio and display subsystems, peripheral connectivity, and small form factor.
AAEON has introduced the EPIC-RPS7, a 4″ industrial SBC aimed at cost-sensitive applications like industrial control, PLC automation, and remote monitoring. It supports 12th to 14th Gen Intel Core processors (up to 65W TDP), bringing high performance to space-limited deployments.
Android Leftovers
- NixOS 25.05 Released with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 Kernels, GNOME 48, and More
NixOS 25.05 independent distribution is now available for download with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 kernels, GNOME 48, and more.
- Videos: GNU/Linux and Free Software in Invidious
- The past week
- Mozilla Kills Pocket After Buying It
- Mozilla sucks
- Android Leftovers
- Google app rolls out ‘Activity’ tab with Search history, more on Android
- I've used Windows all my life, so I dove in the deep end and tried Arch Linux
- That's not to say I haven't dabbled in Linux every now and then
- Ubuntu Budgie 25.04: One of the Best Desktops on the Market
Ubuntu Budgie is a beautiful, user-friendly, modern-looking desktop environment with plenty of customization options and exceptional performance even with resource-intensive tasks
- Free and Open Source Software
- RefreshOS is a distribution built on the robust foundation of Debian
RefreshOS is built on the robust foundation of Debian Linux and offers a blend of user-friendliness, speed, and elegance
- Open Transport Community Conference 2025 Call for Participation
As hinted here before, in October this year there will be the first dedicated conference for the Open Transport community
- Today in Techrights
- Security Holes and Mindless Hype
- GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Making Postgres distributed with FoundationDB and Debugging Memory Leaks in Postgres via Heaptrack
- Games: TeensyROM NFC Game Loading On The C64 and Steam Deck Just Got a Big Update
- Red Hat Literally Buying Fake Articles, Latest Progress by Hans de Goede of Fedora
- Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
- FSF and Educational Activities
- today's howtos
- This Week in GNOME and Sysprof in your Mesa
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and GNU/Linux Leftovers
- Applications: Terminator, MCP Servers, Sublime Text
- today's howtos
- Games: StarVaders, SteamOS, GOG, and More
- Android Leftovers
- I Hated Smart Glasses, but Google's Android XR Let Me See a New Future
- Why is the Open Document Format (ODF) important?
Consider the history of control over user files, whether for organisations or individuals
- Rhino Linux Unveils KDE-Based UBXI Desktop
Rhino Linux debuts its first official UBXI KDE 6 Desktop port and starts testing RPK2
- 5 useful Linux tools that would never make sense on Windows
Despite the attempts from app developers to bridge the gap between different operating systems
- What would a Microsoft engineer do to Ubuntu? AnduinOS is the answer
It's not radical, but it is slim and pretty – usually a winning combination
- Free and Open Source Software
- How Big Tech Exploits Apps to Circumvent Privacy Laws & a Solution from Purism
With PureOS, users are not forced to click "I Agree" to give up their privacy, security
- This Week in Plasma: time-of-day wallpapers
This week we really ramped up the focus on bug-fixing in preparation for Plasma 6.4's release in three weeks
- Deep Learning is no Intelligence
Here we are in the year 2025 and every company that wants to grab your money now peddles AI
- Fedora Workstation 42 review - Strangely good and bad
What I am going to do is test the Gnome edition, yup. After all, if you wanna Gnome, you might as well do it with Fedora
- Mozilla: A smarter, simpler Firefox address bar
Firefox's address bar just got an upgrade, and it's all about putting you in control
- Today in Techrights
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
- GNU/Linux Leftovers
- Security Leftovers
- Monado v25.0.0 and KDE Application Snaps
- FreeBSD and Other BSD News
- No Steam Deck Needed for SteamOS Anymore
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Security Leftovers
- Red Hat Buying Coverage About Itself (and It Lacks Actual Substance), Fedora Admits It Wrongly Punished Peter Robinson Last Year, Fedora 42 Release Party Plans
- Open Hardware: Arduino, Adafruit, ESP32, and More
- Programming Leftovers
- today's howtos
- today's leftovers
- today's howtos
- Android Leftovers
- Google Glass Reborn? I Tried Android XR Smart Glasses, and One Thing Stood Out
- Terminator Linux Terminal App Updated After Prolonged Hiatus
After a long break, the Terminator 2.1.5 Linux terminal app brings new features like split-session SSH cloning
- SiFive and Red Hat Collaborate to Bring RHEL 10 to RISC-V Development
SiFive has announced a new collaboration with Red Hat to deliver a developer preview of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 for the RISC-V architecture
- Neptune OS is Debian made easy but, boy, does it need some housekeeping
A media-ready remix with KDE, codecs, and clutter from its BeOS-flavored past
- Now KDE Users Will Get Easy Virtual Machine Management
Now KDE are also joining the party with Karton
- Zotac reveals next-gen gaming handheld with AMD Strix Point and Manjaro Linux
As promised, Zotac is using the Computex show in Taiwan this week to provide an early look at its next-gen handheld gaming PC
- Fedora 43 Drops GNOME X11 Support, Goes All-In on Wayland
Fedora 43 moves to a Wayland-only GNOME experience
- Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux
- Red Hat: Fake Security, Buzzwords, and Paid-for Puff Pieces in Media That Does Advertising
very shallow work
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.8, Linux 6.12.30, Linux 6.6.92, Linux 6.1.140 and Linux 5.15.184
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.8 kernel
- Games: Drop Duchy, SteamOS, and More
Latest picks from GoL
- Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles