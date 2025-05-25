news

Quoting: Ubuntu Budgie 25.04: One of the Best Desktops on the Market —

I’ve been a fan of the Budgie desktop for quite some time. For about three years it was my desktop of choice, and the community-driven Ubuntu Budgie was the distro found on all of my Linux desktops.

Why?

Well, the Budgie desktop is beautiful, as well as user friendly. It’s one of the more modern-looking Linux desktop environments available and offers just enough customization to make it worthy of the Linux OS.

I still remember how excited I was to first try Budgie because it looked so fresh. That was years ago, and today, a lot of desktop environments have taken a clue or two from the Budgie designers to create a similar look and feel. It’s not that Budgie did it first; it just did it better.