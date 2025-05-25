today's leftovers

Presented here is a small selection of old-timey window managers - some actively maintained, others frozen in time in more ways than one. Many of them are still available in the package repositories of various BSD flavours and Linux distributions. They are rated for Archaicness - how rigid their config and feature set is, Configurability - the level of user customization available, Compatibility - how well they work with modern applications, and Maintenance - how actively they're being maintained and developed. Each window manager can be awarded between zero and five X cursors in each category. (The ratings are - naturally - highly subjective, but should be able to provide some kind of guidance.)