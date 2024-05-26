Linux as the new developer default at 37signals

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 26, 2024



I've personally been having a blast over the last few months digging deeper and deeper into the Linux rabbit hole, and it's been a delight discovering just how good its become as developer platform. Not one without its flaws, obviously, but an incredible proposition none the less.

This has left me with little interest in going back to a commercial operating system as a daily development driver. My entire career has been spent in the service and sun of open source, both as a contributor and a beneficiary, and closing the loop with a desktop operating system is very satisfying.

Read on