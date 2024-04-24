PowerDevil in Plasma 6.0 and beyond
Quoting: PowerDevil in Plasma 6.0 and beyond - KDE Blogs —
Let's have a look at some of the work that went into Plasma 6.0 in this area. I'm about two months late for a 6.0 news blog, but Fedora 40 KDE Spin is just out as the first major Linux distro on a semi-annual release cycle to feature Plasma 6. So maybe not terrible timing. We'll also have a look at some of what's been brewing for 6.1 so far. You may have seen some of this across a number of different "This Week in KDE" blog posts, but then again maybe you haven't!