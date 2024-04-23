posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 23, 2024,

EdgeDB 5.0 Launches with Branching Functionality

EdgeDB, a cutting-edge relational database management system, is stepping into a new era with the release of its brand-new version 5.0, introducing a suite of enhancements and new features designed to improve database management’s flexibility, efficiency, and user-friendliness.

Haven’t you heard of EdgeDB? In short, it is an open-source database that uses the PostgreSQL query engine, enhancing it with a unique approach to data schema that mirrors how developers conceptualize their data structures—essentially viewing them as objects connected by links. Now, back to the topic.