Windows TCO

Its systems process roughly 15 billion transactions annually, and are linked to approximately 900,000 physicians, 118,000 dentists, 33,000 pharmacies, and 5,500 hospitals nationwide.

While most of the company’s products are back online, doctors and healthcare officials told Congress last week that they are still dealing with a fallout from the chaos caused by the incident. Several leveled harsh charges at UnitedHealth’s conduct during the incident, noting that the company still has not informed healthcare providers of what information about patients the ransomware gang gained access to.

The ransomware hackers behind the attack have continued to offer the data for sale on a new leak site, threatening to publish the information if they are not paid.