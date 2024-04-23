Windows TCO
Security Week ☛ Rural Texas Towns Report Cyberattacks That Caused One Water System to Overflow
In March, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan and Jake Sullivan, assistant to the president for National Security Affairs, sent a letter to the nation’s governors asking them to take steps to protect the water supply, including assessing cybersecurity and planning for a cyberattack.
The Record ☛ UnitedHealth CEO to testify about ransomware attack
Its systems process roughly 15 billion transactions annually, and are linked to approximately 900,000 physicians, 118,000 dentists, 33,000 pharmacies, and 5,500 hospitals nationwide.
While most of the company’s products are back online, doctors and healthcare officials told Congress last week that they are still dealing with a fallout from the chaos caused by the incident. Several leveled harsh charges at UnitedHealth’s conduct during the incident, noting that the company still has not informed healthcare providers of what information about patients the ransomware gang gained access to.
The ransomware hackers behind the attack have continued to offer the data for sale on a new leak site, threatening to publish the information if they are not paid.
Security Week ☛ Cannes Hospital Cancels Medical Procedures Following Cyberattack
Also known as the Broussailles Hospital, the healthcare organization decided to completely cut off computer access to contain the attack, which forced employees to turn to pen and paper to continue providing services to patients.
CNBC ☛ UnitedHealth paid ransom to bad actors, says patient data was compromised in Change Healthcare cyberattack
UnitedHealth Group on Monday said it paid ransom to cyberthreat actors to try and protect patient data, following the February cyberattack on its subsidiary Change Healthcare. The company also confirmed that files containing personal information were compromised in the breach.
“This attack was conducted by malicious threat actors, and we continue to work with the law enforcement and multiple leading cyber security firms during our investigation,” UnitedHealth told CNBC in a statement. “A ransom was paid as part of the company’s commitment to do all it could to protect patient data from disclosure.”
The company did not specify the ransom payment amount.