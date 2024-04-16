Software and Games Leftovers
-
Linuxiac ☛ Redka Debuts as a Scalable Alternative to Redis with SQLite Integration
Redka is a work-in-progress server that blends Redis and SQLite. It supports data beyond RAM, ensuring robust performance and flexibility.
-
Taler ☛ GNU Taler news: GNU Taler v0.10 released
We are happy to announce the release of GNU Taler v0.10.
-
Games
-
Boiling Steam ☛ Top 12 New Games You Can Play on GNU/Linux with Proton – April 2024 Edition
We are back with our usual monthly update!
-
FEX ☛ FEX 2404 Tagged!
After last month having an absolute ton of improvements, this month of changes is going to look positively tiny in comparison. We have some good new options for tinkering with FEX’s behaviour and more performance improvements. Let’s get in to it!
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS)
-
WordPress ☛ How WordPress Is Creating a Faster Web [Ed: The opposite is true. This seems like damage-limiting move, seeing that many sites dump WP and go static. Fast Web would mean on copper-grade connection pages would take under a second to load fully. WordPress typically means that for every page request there need to be several database lookups and this has severe environmental toll. Caching is OK in practice (Squid, Varnish etc.) but as the Web filled up with bots, now a considerable majority of all traffic, it is easy to "escape" the "common" or recent URLs. WordPress is now bloatware because it saw no other way to evolve and this is a common error.]
WordPress's massive reach of over 40% of the web comes with a similarly large responsibility. Read about what the WordPress project is doing to enhance performance for its users and the web.
[...]
Many enhancements are available out of the box, with no configuration required. They improve the website frontend’s performance—the part visitors see—and various parts of the administrative experience, such as the editor.
-