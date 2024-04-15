9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 14th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 15, 2024



This week we got some cool news starting with the refined APT interface for the upcoming Ubuntu 24.10 and Debian 13 releases, the merge of explicit sync into Xwayland and KDE Plasma’s KWin window and composite manager, and a new version of the GParted Live utility all patched against the latest XZ backdoor.

On top of that, Arch Linux’s installer got a new major release, KDE’s Gear and Frameworks apps suite have new updates, and Ardour 8.5 improves Linux support. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 14th, 2024.

Read on