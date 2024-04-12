today's howtos
Hackaday ☛ Linux Fu: Getting Started With Systemd
I will confess. I started writing this post about some stupid systemd tricks. However, I wanted to explain a little about systemd first, and that wound up being longer than the tricks. So this Linux Fu will be some very fundamental systemd information. The next one will have some examples, including how to automount a Raspberry Pi Pico. Of course, by the end of this post, you’ll have only scratched the surface of systemd, but I did want to give you some context for reading through the rest of it.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Puppet on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Puppet on Debian 12. In the world of configuration management, Puppet has emerged as a powerful tool for automating and streamlining the deployment and management of infrastructure.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Munin on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Munin on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Munin is a powerful open-source monitoring tool that helps system administrators keep track of their servers’ performance and resource usage.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Apache with Nginx as a Reverse Proxy on Ubuntu 22.04
Apache and Nginx are free, open-source, and among the most popular web servers worldwide. This article will show you how to install Nginx as a reverse proxy for Apache on Ubuntu 22.04.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Next.js on Ubuntu 22.04
Next.js is a free, open-source, and production-grade React application that gives you building blocks to create superfast and extremely user-friendly web applications. This tutorial will show you how to install Next.js with Nginx as a reverse proxy on Ubuntu 22.04.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Odoo ERP Software on Ubuntu 22.04
Odoo, previously known as OpenERP, is one of the leading ERP software used to manage business processes. It comes with business-related applications and modules like CRM, Sales, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, and more.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install SolidInvoice on Ubuntu 22.04
SolidInvoice is a free, simple, and elegant invoicing solution based on PHP. It's designed for small businesses to handle their daily billing operations.
LinuxConfig ☛ Ubuntu Restricted Extras: What They Are and How to Install Them
Linux Hint ☛ How To Use Grep Command in Linux
The grep command includes pattern recognition, defining case sensitivity, searching multiple files, recursive search, and many more.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Change File Permissions in Linux
Linux has features to control access from permissions and ownership. It offers simple ways to change file permissions without hassles.
Linux Hint ☛ How To Use Traceroute Command in Linux
The traceroute command is used to map the path packets take while traveling to a specific destination.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Chromium on your Fedora machine
Chromium is a free and open source web browser, developed by Google.
Chromium can be installed on Fedora, via the default package manager, as Chromium can be found on the default Fedora repositories.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Chromium on your Fedora machine.
H2S Media ☛ How to install MobaXterm in Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 Linux
Are you using Ubuntu and want the backdoored Windows application MobaXterm to manage remote sessions; and start common server services such as HTTP, VNC, and other related tasks then here is the guide that will use Wine on Ubuntu GNU/Linux to install the latest version [...]
TechRepublic ☛ How to Deploy an LDAP Server
LDAP stands for Lightweight Directory Access Protocol and allows for the querying of a directory service over a network. With LDAP running, all machines on the network can access a distributed directory service, which provides a set of records that can be used for things like authentication.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Enable Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) in Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial shows how to enable variable refresh rate (VRR) to get better gaming experience in Ubuntu 24.04 with default GNOME Desktop.
Linux Hint ☛ Install Conda on Ubuntu 24.04
To utilize Anaconda on Ubuntu 24.04, install the conda utility for your Python flavor. This post shares the steps for installing conda for Python 3, and we will install version 2024.2-1. Read on!
Linux Hint ☛ Install Java on Ubuntu 24.04
Java isn’t pre-installed on Ubuntu. As such, you must know what steps are required to quickly install Java before you start using it for your projects. Reading this post will arm you with a simple procedure to install Java on Ubuntu 24.04.
Apache Groovy: Write files with ease
If you're having trouble with complex file I/O in Groovy, use Groovy's built-in methods to simplify file writing and reading tasks. These methods help make your code more concise and efficient.
Linux Hint ☛ Install NPM on Ubuntu 24.04
The Node Package Manager (NPM) is a tool that allows developers to install and work with different JavaScript packages efficiently. Installing NPM involves installing Node.js, and this post shares all the insights you need to install NPM.