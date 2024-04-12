Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More

A Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is the electronic heart inside the carved wooden chassis. It’s wearing a Raspberry Pi DigiAMP+ audio HAT, allowing for a direct connection to the speakers, which were liberated from a retired SiriusXM TTR1 radio. Music comes courtesy of moOde audio software and a little code to log into the maker’s SiriusXM account. The subtle, old-timey volume knob twists to turn the music up and down and is also a push button to turn the device off; OracleDude33 sourced it from the aptly named Antique Electronic Supply. The main user interface happens on a 7″ Raspberry Pi Touch Display. This shows information like song title and length, as well as playlist names and line-ups.