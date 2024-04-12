Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
-
Hackaday ☛ WSPR To The Wind With A Pi Pico High Altitiude Balloon
They say that if you love something, you should set it free. That doesn’t mean that you should spend any more on it than you have to though, which is why [EngineerGuy314] put together this Raspberry Pi Pico high-altitude balloon tracker that should only set you back about $12 to build.
-
Stephen Hackett ☛ Apple Announces Support for Used Parts in iPhone Repairs
Locking repair shops out of utilizing used parts has been at the heart of many right to repair conversations in recent months. In fact, Apple’s news comes just a couple of weeks after the governor of Oregon signed a right to repair bill into law, designed to take aim at the practice of part pairing. Kevin Purdy at Ars covered the news: [...]
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Wooden [Internet] kitchen radio powered by Raspberry Pi 4 and a DigiAMP+ HAT
A Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is the electronic heart inside the carved wooden chassis. It’s wearing a Raspberry Pi DigiAMP+ audio HAT, allowing for a direct connection to the speakers, which were liberated from a retired SiriusXM TTR1 radio. Music comes courtesy of moOde audio software and a little code to log into the maker’s SiriusXM account. The subtle, old-timey volume knob twists to turn the music up and down and is also a push button to turn the device off; OracleDude33 sourced it from the aptly named Antique Electronic Supply. The main user interface happens on a 7″ Raspberry Pi Touch Display. This shows information like song title and length, as well as playlist names and line-ups.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ DIY in-car entertainment display
As the guide explains, you’ll need the following hardware to recreate this build for your own car: [...]
-
The Register UK ☛ Intel Gaudi's third, final hurrah posited as H100 contender
Intel Vision On paper, Intel's Habana Gaudi3 AI accelerators don't look like they're ready to take on Nvidia's H100 thanks to older process tech and slower HBM memory delivering fewer FLOPS. But Gelsinger's gang insists its latest parts can not only go toe-to-toe with the H100 in inference, but best it in training.
-
Alan Byrne ☛ Network Zigbee Adapters with Zigbee2MQTT — Home Automation Guy
Of course, when I built my own Zigbee network I completely ignored my own advice and stuck my coordinator in the laundry in the basement next to all kinds of electromagnetic interference and Wifi access points 🤦