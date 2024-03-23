Best Free and Open Source Web Browser And Software
-
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Chrome
What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetized and attached to Google’s ecosystem.
In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
-
8 Best Free and Open Source Music Trackers
Linux is an attractive platform for professional audio production. It is an extremely stable operating system that has good support for audio hardware. Using a Linux machine as the focus of your recording setup opens a world of possibilities for an affordable price.
Here’s our verdict on the best music trackers captured in one of our legendary ratings chart. All of the software is free and open source.