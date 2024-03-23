Quimup – client for the Music Player Daemon

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 23, 2024



Linux offers a huge array of open source music players. And many of them are high quality. We’ve reviewed the vast majority for LinuxLinks, but we’re endeavoring to explore every free music player in case there’s an undiscovered gem.

Music Player Daemon (MPD) is a powerful server-side application for playing music. In a home environment, you can connect an MPD server to a Hi-Fi system, and control the server using a notebook or smartphone. You can, of course, play audio files on remote clients. MPD can be started system-wide or on a per-user basis.

Quimup is a client for MPD. The software is written in C++ and Qt 6. This is free and open source software.

