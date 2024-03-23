Open-Source 4WD AI Robot Kit Compatible with Raspberry Pi Models 4 and 5

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 23, 2024



The RaspRover by Waveshare is an open-source four-wheel-drive robotic platform constructed with an all-aluminum body. Designed to accommodate technical enthusiasts and developers, it features a dual-controller system and the option of adding a pan-tilt module for camera integration.

The main host controller utilizes either a Raspberry Pi 4B or Raspberry Pi 5, handling AI vision and strategic planning tasks. In contrast, the sub-controller leverages an ESP32 microcontroller for various operational controls. These include motor PID control, IMU sensor management, OLED display operations, servo control, and LED state management.

