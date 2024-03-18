Most likely, your WiFi router will use DHCP to assign random IP addresses on your desktop/laptop. If you want to run some kind of servers/services on your desktop/laptop and you only have the WiFi connectivity available, you need to set up a static/fixed IP address for your WiFi network. This way, your servers/services will be available at the same IP address at all time and it will save you a lot of connectivity issues and reconfiguration hassles.