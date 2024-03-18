today's howtos
Linux Hint ☛ How to Set Up a Static IP Address on WiFi Network from the Command-Line on Linux using NetworkManager
Most likely, your WiFi router will use DHCP to assign random IP addresses on your desktop/laptop. If you want to run some kind of servers/services on your desktop/laptop and you only have the WiFi connectivity available, you need to set up a static/fixed IP address for your WiFi network. This way, your servers/services will be available at the same IP address at all time and it will save you a lot of connectivity issues and reconfiguration hassles.
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-03-10 [Older] How to install PhpStorm on Feren OS
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-03-10 [Older] How to install Steam on a Chromebook in 2024
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-03-08 [Older] How to install OpenTTD on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-03-14 [Older] How to install Kdenlive on a Chromebook easily
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-03-14 [Older] How to install Telegram on Zorin OS 17
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-03-13 [Older] How to install the Brave Beta browser on Zorin OS 17
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-03-13 [Older] How to install Microsoft Edge Dev on a Chromebook [Ed: It's malware and it is controlled by Microsoft to abuse the users]
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-03-12 [Older] How to install Godot 4 on a Chromebook in 2024
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-03-12 [Older] How to install Moshi Monsters Rewritten on Feren OS
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-03-11 [Older] How to install Google Chrome Beta on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-03-11 [Older] How to install Intellij Idea Community on Feren OS
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-03-11 [Older] How to install the Shotcut video editor on Feren OS