This Past Friday (International Women’s Day) the EPO's Staff Representatives Reminded Everyone That "Discrimination of Women" is Rampant at the EPO (Whose Female President Had Been Pushed Out by What She Later Called Alphamales)
It does not matter if a patent gets granted by a man or a woman; the problem is the patent monopoly
New
Giving away Debian domains
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Gemini Links 10/03/2024: Fedora 38 in Review, How CSS Became Potentially Evil
Links for the day
Links 10/03/2024: Getting Closer to Fentanylware (TikTok) Ban or Sale
Links for the day
Microsoft Attacks the Web Using Chatbots, Now It Attacks the Whole Net (Internet) Via Zero Rating
Stop the genocide of the Net
[Meme] So Deeply in Love
Microsoft and Linux
Don't Let Germany Become (or Remain) a Safe Haven for White-Collar Crime
The international reputation of the European Union is at stake too
[Meme] António is "Such a Nice Person," According to António
Well, it's International Women’s Day
Facebook/Meta is the Man in the Middle (MitM), End-to-end Encryption (E2EE) is Only for Its Own Staff and Its Bank Accounts (Monetising the Violation of Your Privacy), It's Definitely Not for You
Meta in the Middle
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, March 09, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, March 09, 2024
databreaches.net "didn't lose anything." There Was a DDoS Attack.
We find solace in the fact there was no security breach and no legal threat, either
Links 10/03/2024: Children's Healthcare Data Sold to 'Brokers', Women's Solidarity March
Links for the day
Queensland's new Coercive Control laws challenge Debian Code of Conduct
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Abortion, sterilisation and FSFE fellowship elections
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
RedMonk as the Voice of Microsoft (Still), or How This 'Analyst' Fails to Grasp Data Bias
Still a shill
