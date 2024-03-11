Misogynistic Trolls Cannot Stop Tux Machines

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 11, 2024,

updated Mar 11, 2024



Editorial note: A high-level authority said that writing about this is lawful; it's OK to publish and there is "no law against it".

THE past month has been super-productive for us. We now have a team of about half a dozen people and over 20,000 pages in the new system (2022 onwards). We've now published over 2,000 pages in the sister site with the new system (which is younger than 6 months) and we're seeing fast-growing levels of traffic . We suspect that to be attributable/owing to growing interest in GNU/Linux. With 20+ bits of coverage on GNU/Linux exceeding 4% on desktops and laptops (it has grown to 4.2% by now) we suppose we'll become a more attractive "target" for Microsoft apologists. They keep attacking my wife, who is merely posting good news about GNU/Linux. How dare she? And just to brief readers, they tried everything they could think of (police, fake tribunals, threats, webhost complaints, even breaking into her accounts) and nothing worked. Put simply, they cannot silence the site but they can create delays and disturbances. I think they tend to 'shoot' at my wife Rianne because they wrongly perceive her to be thin-skinned and easier to intimidate. They clearly started mentioning her name a year ago because they know my skin is too thick and saying racist, sexist things about her sort of makes her "involved" (passively). They might think this trolling is effective but that also makes them super-sexist and the police has opened several cases as a result of this sexism.

In the next couple of weeks I'll say more about how a British host was contacted to complain about a Brit writing factual stuff. The complaints, ironically enough, did not come Brits but some misogynist in Canada and sockpuppets. The host effectively bins these complaints, which are an overt abuse of process.

Tux Machines will carry on as usual; the attacks on my wife merely serve to show we're effective. Tux Machines served over a million hits per day during the past week or so (on average). We hope that's because more people get curious about GNU/Linux and look for information about it. This site's goal is to advance BSD and GNU/Linux, but if its authors are vilified and abused, we will not stay silent. █